TikTok and the option to buy and sell tickets to shows

Ticketing feature is only available to select artists and creators. (Ambit)

continues to develop new features so that users can enjoy the experience of visiting the platform more, which is why it has implemented the function that allows the purchase and sale of within the social network.

The platform owned by Byte Dance, in association with the ticketing company Ticketmaster, created this and users can make the buying seats for events or concerts featuring select artists and content creators such as Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, Backstreet Boys, and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), among others.

Despite being available in a small number of accounts, it is not ruled out that the selection will be extended to more users so that they can make use of this option over time. At the moment, artists with access to this feature can add a link in your videos in the lower left corner and viewers will be able to purchase tickets on the website of ticketmaster.

Demi Lovato was selected by TikTok to access its ticketing feature through the platform. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

According to the ticketing company, the organizers are expected to attract potential customers in a different way.

Snapchat and Spotify join ticket sales

This type of sale through platforms is not new. Previously, Spotify has already included this function so that users can purchase tickets to upcoming events. Snapchatfor its part, did so in February 2022, also with the same ticket sales company.

Spotify Live Events, an initiative of this platform to locate and promote live events based on users’ viewing habits has also used the same company as a ticketing site since June.

As a positive feature, not only is the ease with which users can find purchase links, but the events offered by it are personalized based on the preferences of each person.

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, continues to search for new ways to offer the sales service through this social network, since it has already applied for the TikTok Music patent, a function that will allow not only to offer tickets, but also to buy, play and sell music, albums, songs and their lyrics.

TikTok success and viral songs

According to a 2021 study by music analytics agency MRC Data, 67% of TikTok users are more likely to search for songs on streaming services dedicated to that market

The social network became a hub for labels to promote both new releases and tracks from back catalogues. Now, a new wave of music marketers is emerging on social media.

Likewise, creators on TikTok use music to earn income. Song promotion deals between music marketers and influencers became a major source of income for TikTok creators. Some users can earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a single video promoting an artist’s track.

Lastly, many artists have written songs specifically for the Bytedance social network. While TikTok is often a go-to platform for promoting a newly released track, some artists incorporate the app even earlier in their creative process.