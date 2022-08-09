WhatsApp gives you more time to delete messages

If you are one of those who continually make mistakes in chats when they send a message or those who regret the things they write, you will be interested in knowing about the update.

From now on, you will have more time to try to correct your mistake and those wrong you sent in the chat.

WhatsApp you more than two days to delete chat messages

You no longer have to worry if your time has passed and you have not deleted that message you sent by mistake in the chat. WhatsApp has extended the time you have to delete any message in the chat.

As they shared on their Twitter account, WhatsApp removes the one hour limit, and with its latest update it gives you a little more than 2 days to delete the message. A dynamic that will work, as long as the person who sends the message as your contact has the latest version of the WhatsApp app.

Remember that to delete a message you just have to click on the content you want to delete, and once selected, choose the trash can icon that you will find in the top menu. You will see the options “Delete for me” or “Delete for everyone”. This new dynamic is now available with the latest WhatsApp update.

On the other hand, there is another novelty on the way. At last it seems that quick reactions with emojis will also be implemented for reactions, following a style similar to that found on Instagram. You will have eight emojis as quick reactions with a simple swipe up while viewing a status update.

A simple way to let your friend know you saw their status without having to spend time typing or looking for an emoticon on the keyboard. A dynamic that is already being implemented in the beta version of WhatsApp with some users, so it is possible that it will soon reach the stable version.