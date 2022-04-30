Three free virtual whiteboards for teamwork

Looking for a collaborative virtual whiteboard? Or do you want an online whiteboard to organize the content you find on the internet?

There are many interesting proposals that you can consider, which allow you to create and share your ideas with your co-workers or clients. And of course, they offer the possibility of collaborative work in real time.

If you don’t know where to start, you can take into account these three virtual whiteboards that have advanced options to work from your PC, notebook, tablet or mobile.

Excalidraw

Excalidraw is a virtual whiteboard that will allow you to share your ideas graphically. Or if you want, work in collaboration with other users.

You will see that the screen is divided into two areas. You will find a section that allows you to customize the appearance of the application and the canvas with the tools to draw, add elements or text. The possibilities are many.

In addition to uploading content from your team, it offers you a directory of public libraries to add their items to your personal library.

FigJam

Another excellent proposal to take into account is FigJam, a virtual whiteboard from the developers of Figma.

It is an ideal tool for a brainstorming session or any collaborative work with your team. You will see that the whiteboard has tools to draw, create notes and post-its, add geometric figures and other visual elements.

It allows you to save your work online or export it to your computer without problems. You will see that it has a free version that allows you to create up to three FigJam files, and three Figma files.

ConceptBoard

If you want to use a virtual whiteboard that is simple, straightforward and efficient, you can take a look at ConceptBoard.

It combines a series of tools that make it easy to capture ideas visually, and then share the notes with your co-workers or clients. You will be able to draw, write, create «sticky notes», trace curves and figures, add colors to them, among other options.

This proposal has different premium plans, but you can also opt for a free version.