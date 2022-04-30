Little official M4 5G in India: away the “useless” rooms for substance and low price

A few days after the presentation of Poco F4 GT, also available in Italy and already reviewed, the company in orbit Xiaomi presents in India Little M4 5Ga product entry level but not poor in content. The Pro version, we recall, was presented in November last year and is also distributed in our country.

To keep the price low, Poco made a rather unusual choice: instead of abounding with cameraswhich in this segment cannot necessarily be particularly performing, Poco has “just” placed two on the back so as to concentrate efforts on the rest of the data sheet.

The result is a smartphone with a display broad and defined, memories fast enough, one compartment connectivity which, apart from NFC, lacks nothing and one drums capacious, with the plus of certification IP52 which, despite not putting who knows how much shelter from unpleasant encounters with liquids, is still a peace of mind that most of the competition cannot afford to offer. Unfortunately, however, we do not know if Poco M4 5G will also be offered in our parts.

It was made official in India where it will arrive on May 5 in three colors, Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow, at price (equivalent) of 160 euros for the configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and 185 euros for the 6 + 128 GB.

POCO M4 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS