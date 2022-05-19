This will be the version of the folding Huawei Mate Xs 2 that will arrive in Spain

A few weeks ago we wondered if Huawei will launch its flagship folding mobile model to international markets, the Huawei Mate Xs 2, and the answer has come to us today in the form of an official announcement together with the global presentation of the Watch GT3 Pro.

The company has made an effort to equate the weight of its flagship folding phone with that of non-folding phones, counting a weight of only 255 grams. For this, the company has opted for lighter materials but also more resistant “such as the ultralight glass fibers used in the phone’s backplate, as well as aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultralight high-strength steel.”



Without 5G but with enough resistance

Highlights its Falcon Wing Hinge double rotation hinge system and the 7.8″ True Chroma displaywhich offers greater flexibility and better resistance to impacts, also allowing a completely flat opening result.

At this point we must remember that this model is committed to the book-type opening format, housing a single screen that works as a device cover. On this screen, its anti-reflective nano-optic layer also stands out, which helps the reflectivity of the screen’s light, allowing a better reading experience under sunlight.

We already discussed the main features just a few weeks ago, where, among other aspects, It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and no support for 5G connectivity.in addition to a rear camera configuration with a 50MP main camera, compatible with HUAWEI XD optics, a 13MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and optical image stabilization.

In the case of Spain, the company will put it on sale next June for 1,999 euros with a single configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, and in two color options.: «black, accompanied with a leather-like texture crosshatchand white, with a natural leather texture.”

In either of the two options, it will be accompanied by a semi-covered PU shell in the same color as the phone, which will also function as a support.

Those who want to know all the main features, we got to comment on them at the end of last April, when it began to go on sale in China.