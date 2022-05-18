Apple, first beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6

Two days after the arrival of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS 12.4 and tvOS 15.5, Apple has released the first betas of 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, macOS 12.5 and tvOS 15.6 to developers.
All beta versions they can be installed in OTA modedirectly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.
For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.
For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone should be used ed Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile using Xcode. Before updating It is always advisable to perform a system backup.
These new releases, as well as previous ones, are expected to focus mostly on bug fixes in addition to the usual performance improvements. As usual, we will update this article if any noteworthy news emerges.
With iOS 15.5, we remind you, Apple Cash customers are now allowed to send and request money from their Apple Cash Card through Wallet (not in Italy), Podcast now includes a new setting to limit the episodes saved on iPhone and automatically delete the oldest ones and an issue has been resolved where the Home app automations triggered when people arrive or leave the home may not work.
In addition, starting with versions 12.4 of macOS and 15.5 of iPadOS, the function Universal Control it is no longer referred to as a beta function. For Studio Display, macOS Monterey 12.4 added support for firmware 15.5, which is designed to improve webcam quality. ECG functionality and irregular heart rhythm detection in Mexico have been expanded according to the watchOS 8.6 release notes. There has been no detailed information regarding tvOS 15.5.