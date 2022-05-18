Apple, first beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6

Two days after the arrival of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS 12.4 and tvOS 15.5, Apple has released the first betas of 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, macOS 12.5 and tvOS 15.6 to developers.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

All beta versions they can be installed in OTA modedirectly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.

For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.

For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone should be used ed Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode. Before updating It is always advisable to perform a system backup.