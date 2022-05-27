This will be the next Xiaomi mobile in collaboration with Leica

In the range of smartphones, Xiaomi has currently positioned itself as one of the manufacturers with the most presence in the market.

The brand is currently working on the development of a new smartphone in collaboration with the German company Leicaspecialized in the development of cameras, which leads to the inference in which aspect the resulting model will benefit from.

Although neither company has offered a visual reference of what this smartphone will look like, an image of it was unofficially released. Since the announcement of the Xiaomi Ultra 12, it was thought that both companies would join forces to carry out this project.

However, it seems that the filtered image does not correspond to this future model but to another. Thus, the image shows the name of Leica embodied in the camera module of what will be Xiaomi 12S.

So this will be the first model to emerge from the collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica. It is said that this smartphone will have features in common with the high-end Xiaomi 12.

By doing an analysis of the IMEI number it was possible to confirm that it is indeed the aforementioned model. In the photographic section, apparently in the image, it seems that no changes will be made in the combination of lenses, but that a big Main Sensor, which will be equipped with a large 50 Mpx lens; this together with an ultra wide angle sensor and finally a macro sensor.

It is here that Leica will have the opportunity to demonstrate its expertise when it comes to color processing, contrast and saturation. On the design side, it is possible to keep the aluminium alloy as standard for its manufacture.

Also, this phone will have inside a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip, which will provide the user with a user experience with which you can run applications quickly, you will get a higher gaming performanceas well as more efficient energy consumption.

In the part of the screen, this will be of type AMOLED and will be equipped with high frequency ratethough unknown.

Also, no exact information has been given about the amount of RAM and storage that this model will have.

In the battery section, it is expected that it will exceed the capacity of previous models in duration and charging speed.

The leak was made at www.slashleaks.com.