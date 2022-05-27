The “pill” of the iPhone 14 Pro in a promo for Apple Pay, a rumor that seems real

The only thing that doesn’t fit right is that the short promotional video on Apple Pay it was not loaded from one of the official Apple accounts. For the rest, everything returns, from the “pill” design with which the Pro versions of the next iPhones will put the controversial notch behind them and which is now a certainty for the rumors, considering that more and less accredited informants have been talking about it for months without no one has ever rowed in the opposite direction, to the quality of the video itself, fully consistent with the high standards of the Apple.

The promotional video, moreover of the perfect duration – 15 seconds – for being a short commercial to be placed anywhere, shows how Apple Pay can be used to pay anywhere with the freedom and Face ID securitythe well-known biometric authentication system with the face now inside the notch and “tomorrow” in a pill cutout. “Tap fewer buttons to pay”reads in Thai between one animation and another, “A safer payment method” is the slogan that draws the Apple Pay logo, shown at the end of the video.