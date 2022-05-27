The “pill” of the iPhone 14 Pro in a promo for Apple Pay, a rumor that seems real

The only thing that doesn’t fit right is that the short promotional video on Apple Pay it was not loaded from one of the official Apple accounts. For the rest, everything returns, from the “pill” design with which the Pro versions of the next iPhones will put the controversial notch behind them and which is now a certainty for the rumors, considering that more and less accredited informants have been talking about it for months without no one has ever rowed in the opposite direction, to the quality of the video itself, fully consistent with the high standards of the Apple.
The promotional video, moreover of the perfect duration – 15 seconds – for being a short commercial to be placed anywhere, shows how Apple Pay can be used to pay anywhere with the freedom and Face ID securitythe well-known biometric authentication system with the face now inside the notch and “tomorrow” in a pill cutout. “Tap fewer buttons to pay”reads in Thai between one animation and another, “A safer payment method” is the slogan that draws the Apple Pay logo, shown at the end of the video.
Between the two slogans it is literally shown in black and white sketch of an iPhone which recognizes the face of the owner and authorizes a contactless payment, except that it is not one of the iPhones we know but exactly the iPhone 14 Pro that (all) the rumors have been talking about for a long time. The video was uploaded by a YouTube channel that hosts several other videos that Apple has officially distributed, and this is another clue that feeds the arguments of those who claim it is authentic.
In short, there is no icing on the cake that would have been Apple’s signature, but perhaps it would be expecting too much from a company that has officially anticipated little or nothing over the years. We are satisfied with yet another piece that fits into a puzzle that is now ever closer to being solved.