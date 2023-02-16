This Lenovo Laptop Just Got a Massive Price Cut

Are there many laptop deals that will save you over $2,500 off a laptop? Not usually. Lenovo has bucked that trend by offering the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for a huge $2,549 off. Normally priced at an eye-watering $4,249, it’s now available for $1,700. While that might not be impulse buy territory just yet, it’s still a huge discount and easily makes it one of the ultimate Lenovo laptop deals around. With 60% off, we’re sure it’ll be a hit so let’s take a quick look at why it’s so good before the deal ends.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Thanks to Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands, this is a very well-made laptop. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Many of even the best laptops stick with 16GB of memory so having double the amount is great for all your multitasking needs as well as future-proofing it. 1TB of SSD storage also means you won’t run out of space any time soon for all your most vital files.

As well as that, there’s a 14-inch WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. Anti-glare properties, 500 nits of brightness, and a LED backlight help keep it looking good, while there are narrow bezels and a privacy filter too for convenience. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon also has a IR/RGB Hybrid webcam along with a fingerprint reader to save you from entering passwords manually. A backlit keyboard keeps things looking stylish too.

- Advertisement -

Designed to offer long battery life, excellent cooling, and extensive security thanks to ThinkShield, this is a premium laptop at a more affordable price. There’s even a Dolby Atmos speaker system for watching your favorite shows, while Dolby Voice helps make your video calls sound more professional thanks to four 360-degree far-field mics. The laptop has also been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks so this is a device that’s built to last.

Normally priced at $4,249, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is down to $1,700 for a limited time only at Lenovo. A colossal saving of $2,549, it’s rare to see 60% off such a high-end laptop. Ideal for business professionals and anyone that wants a system that will last, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Today’s tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox



Check your inbox! - Advertisement - Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors’ Recommendations

- Advertisement -

























