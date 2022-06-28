This is the SmallRig Vlogging and Live Streaming Kit

If you use your mobile to record videos, do interviews, cover events, make reviews, tiktoks, reels and other content, you will surely need a suitable kit so that the lighting and sound are adequate.

For this there are many solutions, from the most economical with a ring light and a cheap tripod, to the most professional, such as the Vlogging kit that I already have in my hands. I know that the title has more words in English than in Spanish, but speaking in silver, it is a set of instruments designed for recording videos and direct using the mobile.

This is the SmallRig Kit, and I’ll tell you about it in detail in a video:

As you can see, it is used to record both with a tripod and with manual control, thanks to the supports that you can see in the video. It also has an adjustable LED light in intensity and color, and a professional microphone to connect it to the mobile.

The support for an external battery that we can use for both the mobile and the light is striking, and it has several screw holes for more mounting options.

It is compatible with different types of mobiles, since the system adjusts to allow from 62mm to 86mm, as well as with different external batteries, with an adjustable fit.

The tripod can be adjusted 360 degrees, and it shows a level to make sure it is straight at all times.

[mb_related_posts2]

As far as the microphone is concerned, it is cardioid, thus eliminating noise from the rear of it.

It is important to verify if our mobile is compatible with a microphone via USB (OTG), of course, otherwise we can only use the microphone of the mobile itself. If not, you can always put an audio recorder connected to the microphone instead of the battery, and sync with the video with an editor, something very common in professional montages.

Since it has holes on all sides, we can always attach an audio recorder to have it all integrated in the same kit.

By the way, it comes in a very elegant and compact suitcase so that we can take the whole kit to the congresses.

You have it available for 160 euros at smallrig.com.