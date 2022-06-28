The GeForce GTX 1630 arrive, we see their specifications, price and performance

- Advertisement -

We had already told you this morning, and the launch of the GeForce GTX 1630 has finally been confirmed, a low-end graphics card that positions itself as the successor to the GeForce GT 1030a graphics card that offered lower performance than the GTX 750, although it used a more advanced architecture and had lower consumption.

The GeForce GTX 1630 also uses a more advanced architecture than the GeForce GT 1030, as it mounts a core TU117-150 manufactured in 12nm node. It’s based on Turing, but it lacks tensor cores and RT cores, so it doesn’t support DLSS and it doesn’t accelerate ray tracing either. Its consumption is very low, but for some reason that we do not understand this graphics card has been released with an unnecessary additional 6-pin power connector.

GeForce GTX 1630 Specifications

Graphic core TU117-150 at 12 nm.

512 shaders at 1740-2010 MHz.

32 texturing units.

16 raster units.

64-bit bus.

4 GB of GDDR6 memory at 12 GHz.

96GB/s of bandwidth.

1.82 TFLOPs of power in FP32.

75 watt TGP. It includes a 6-pin power connector (unnecessary, because you can get all 75 watts from the PCIe slot).

It uses the PCIe Gen3 interface in x16 mode, so you don’t lose performance with older motherboards.

Performance: Three times faster than the GeForce GT 1030, but slower than the Radeon RX 6400

TechPowerUp! has been one of the first media to test the GeForce GTX 1630, and has confirmed what I had already told you on previous occasions, that it could end up being slower than the Radeon RX 6400. That’s right, and the truth is that it is much more slower than AMD’s graphics solution, since in 1080p it renders, on average, 57% less. If we compare it to the GeForce GTX 1650, we see that it is 61% slower.

Overall, the GeForce GTX 1630 it defends itself fairly fairly in 1080pand it is not capable of maintaining a minimum of fluidity in demanding games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Control and Dying Light 2. This, together with the high sale price with which it has been listed (between 150 and 199 dollars), makes it not make any sense. It’s better to go straight for a higher graphics card, like the GeForce GTX 1650which can already be purchased for less than 200 euros, or for a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB on the second hand market.

Personally, and seeing what we have on the market right now, I think the GeForce GTX 1630 could make sense and become a good option. if its price were reduced to about 100 euros, about.

