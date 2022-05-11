This is the new mobile phone with a hidden front camera from ZTE

Of the different models of smartphones presented in recent days, we now turn our attention to the new Axon 40 Ultra from ZTE, as the company follows in the footsteps of its family of phones characterized by its technology that allows the front camera to be hidden under the screen.

Although ZTE is no longer popular among current smartphone users, especially after the vetoes suffered in the Trump era, the company continues to improve its technology so that users can use the hidden front camera without loss of quality.



Unfortunately, other mobile brands have not invested enough in hiding the front cameras, and it is quite common to find mobiles on the market that have perforations on the screen, although this is far from those moments where large notches were usual. It even seems that even Apple will put an end to the next generation of iPhone, according to rumors.

The hidden front camera as one of the hallmarks of ZTE

The new Axon 40 Ultra was presented by ZTE together with the new Axon 40 Pro, which stands out for bringing a 6.67″ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. These models in their different variants of RAM and internal storage will come out of moment in the Chinese market, not knowing the company’s plans to take them to international markets.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will bring a 6.8″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and in addition to hiding the front camera, it also has an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Inside it will house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so the power is more than assured, accompanied by 8 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB or 16 GB + 1 TB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

It is also not new for this company to offer three 64MP rear cameras: the main one with Sony IMX787 sensor, f/1.6 aperture and optical stabilization; the second an ultra-wide camera with an IMX787 sensor and f/2.35 aperture; and the third a telephoto camera with f / 3.5 aperture.

The front camera, hidden under the screen, has a 16MP sensor.

This device also has a generous 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, and in terms of connectivity options, in addition to support for 5G networks, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

It will come with Android 12 under the MyOS 12.0 customization layer, and it will be available in two color options: black and silver. Its price will start from 4,998 to 7,298 yuan, equivalent to 704.17 to 1,028.21 euros at the exchange rate.

