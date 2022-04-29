This is Huawei’s new folding mobile

Huawei has just officially presented its new folding mobile, the Mate Xs 2, being in practice the evolution of the Mate Xs launched two years ago. The company has opted for a configuration whose processor is the 4G version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage, integrating a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charge support.

There will also be a special edition for collectors, where it will come with 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of internal storage, as well as a larger internal battery of 4,880 mAh with support for fast 66W cable charging.



Promoting the catalog of folding mobiles

This device has a foldable, book-shaped AMOLED screen that offers a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a high-frequency PWM dimming of 1440Hz.

Said screen offers a size of 6.5″ in its folded form, with a resolution of 2480 × 1176p, while in expanded form it reaches a size of 7.8 inches and a resolution of 2480 × 2200p.

In the photographic section, placing ourselves in the rear camera configuration, this model is committed to a main camera with a 50MP (f/1.8) sensor followed by a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera ( f/2.4) with optical image stabilization.

The front camera has a 10.7 MP (f/2.2) sensor. In terms of connectivity, it is also compatible with the 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax standard and Bluetooth 5.2.

Regarding the operating system, Huawei is committed to Harmony OS 2, which is already available for sale in China through certain vendors at a price of 9,999 yuan, equivalent to about 1,435.80 euros in exchange.

It is unknown if the company will make it available in international markets. Whether this happens or not, this new folding becomes the best folding of the moment for the company.

In a matter of time, it is possible that we will see the first reviews of this device, which is part of a segment, that of folding mobiles, which is no longer strange for the general public, especially due to the appearance of this type of device. phones in crowds of television series.

