This is how Google wants to reign in iOS: offering much more in the Chrome browser

- Advertisement -

As reported by the colleagues of 9to5 , Google is implementing changes in the version of for with the aim of “helping you do more from your quickly.” The Mountain View form highlights that, for example, its development will use Artificial Intelligence to detect the addresses of the web pages that are used or desired to visit. In this way, when clicking on an address within a page, an option to “View with Google Maps in Chrome” will appear. Selecting it will open a stripped-down version of Google Maps in Chrome, allowing you to get directions to the address of the page you clicked on – or, failing that, open the full app. An important change that will make the browser much more complete. Other new Chrome options for iOS According to the source of the information, in a short time it will be possible to open a reduced application of many of its services. Some examples are the following: the aforementioned Maps, its Translator, Calendar and, also, Lens. A big step forward for the Chrome browser for iOS to be chosen over Safari for those with an Apple iPhone. In this way, if you click on a date that appears on a web page in the version of Chrome for iOS, two options will be displayed: one to add that date to the Calendar application and another to add it to the Apple calendar. If you choose the first, contextual information will be used to complete some fields automatically within the browser itself if you wish. But that’s not all, the version of Chrome for iOS will soon have another interesting new feature. By selecting a fragment of text on a website written in a foreign language, you will be able to choose an option that will appear on the screen that gives access to the Translator of the North American company and, in this way, you will be able to see all the content in the option that most suits you. Some more things to come Also, in the coming months, the bar at the top of the version of Chrome for iOS will include the iconic camera icon to directly access Google. By using it, you will be able to “use your camera to search with new photos you take or existing images in your gallery.” Think of Lens as another way to access the Google search engine using photos. Currently, the Lens icon is in the Google Search bar. Unfortunately, it is not yet clear when these new features will be implemented in the version of Chrome for iOS, but it does not seem that it will take long to have everything commented on the iPhone, since the tests carried out were fully functional. >