Cardano: Zero Price Potential as SEC Labels It

Cardano (ADA) has been on an absolute rollercoaster journey for the last few days. Initially, it seemed like the coin was on a one-way track to $0 and even worse, but on Monday, it became the best-performing coin of the day, seeing 8 percent growth in just 24 hours. So what are we to believe?

Well, unfortunately, one look at some underlying numbers, and we can see that Monday will likely be an outlier. Some rogue investors might have been trying to buy the dip, but there is too much negative data surrounding ADA to think this will be a trend.



A Brief Respite Rather Than Something to Buy Into?

Cardano’s 30-day moving average has fallen way below its 200-day average, and its relative strength index recovered a little on Monday but remained below 50. What we can read into this is its growth is likely just an outlier day and not a trend to buy into. Things will likely get worse before they get better.

Robinhood will even drop ADA from its listings on the 27th of June after the SEC case against Coinbase and Binance mentioned it as a security. We know from Ripple how damaging this can be for a crypto’s price, and these things tend to play out very slowly in court.

So, we are saying to stay away from Cardano, but what cryptos should investors be looking at instead?

Wall Street Memes – Presale Numbers Are off the Scale

Presale numbers aren’t always indicative of how a coin will perform once it is listed, but Wall Street Memes ($WSM) give us reasons why we can read into the numbers in front of us. The presale has surpassed $6 million raised despite only being active for two weeks, and the pace has remained constant throughout. Find out how to buy Wall Street Memes here.

The reason we believe investors can read a little more into these numbers than with most presales is that Wall Street Memes is a somewhat known commodity. They are an established online brand that brings with them over $1 million followers from their social media platforms.

Readers will be familiar with what community movements have done for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the past. This kind of following could make $WSM a force to reckon with.

AiDoge – Still Available at Presale Price until June 19th Lstings

The AiDoge (Ai) presale was a resounding success, reaching its hard cap of $14.9 million in zero time. However, those that missed the presale, they can still buy Ai at the presale price before the listings begin on June 19th. It is the most anticipated meme coin listing we can remember, as investors still seem to be pouring in to get involved in the first meme generation platform project.

Memes coins historically lack utility, something AiDoge has plenty of. The first meme-to-earn platform will require a small fee of native currency in order to use the AI-assisted meme generation system. There will also be a staking program that will grant users access to premium contact and also be the first port of call when it comes to their security. It is a new generation of meme coins with stability that the market has been crying out for.

Launchpad XYZ – Go From Web 3.0 Novice to Expert with this Platform

One of the fastest-developing industries right now is Web 3.0 technology, and its faith is deeply intertwined with the crypto market. The technology is new, and with new technology, it can be hard to ada[pt to all the new information and terminology. Launchpad XYZ (LPX) recognizes this and wants to offer a solution.

Their platform will be users only port of call for everything Web 3.0 and crypto-linked. Investors can begin by getting a crash course in the technology and then graduate on to more advanced uses. If you are a gamer, you can find the best new Web 3.0 games to play, or if you are looking to monetize the new technology, you will be able to find the best new cryptocurrency projects broken down so you can decide what you want to invest in.

The market needs a platform like this, so we expect big things from LPX. Learn how to buy Launchpad XYZ here.

yPredict- Over 20,000 Users Are Already on the Waiting List to use this Platform

What kind of platform could get over 20,000 people to sign up for it before it’s even launched? One that employs the top 1% of AI developers and their algorithms that predict crypto trends, of course. This is what yPredict (YPRED) claims will be available on their site once it is ready to launch. You can find out how to buy yPredict here now.

How it works is users will have access to all the data that these developers come up with just by simply purchasing YPRED. However, if they want to get specific algorithms they will need to purchase a subscription from their chosen developer. For every 1 YPRED purchased, the developers will receive 70%, thus incentivizing them to share their work on this site. An ambitious project, yes, but certainly, it looks like one to get behind.

Ecoterra – With Regulation Looming Large, is Green the Future for Crypto?

The elephant in the room for the crypto industry as a whole is regulation. Within the EU, legislation has already passed, and it is likely the United States isn’t far behind. With crypto havens becoming few and far between, it is more likely crypto will need to adapt. If this is the case, expect eco-friendly projects to excel.

One such project will likely be Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), thanks to its real-life benefits. Users of the project’s app will be able to scan items they are going to recycle and receive ECOTERRA when they use reverse vending machines in partner supermarkets. An extra green step is the native currency can even be used for beach clean-ups and, on a company-wide scale, environmental courses.

Conclusion

To finish up, we think it is wise to ignore Cardano’s mini-revival as the underlying statistics all point this to being an outlier, and the bad days will continue. If we compare it to what happened to Ripple, it could be a crypto to stay away from for a while. Luckily there are some great projects on the market now, and we have included some of the best crypto presales in this piece.