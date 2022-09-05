These are the Realme that will update to Realme UI 4.0 and Android 13 first, starting with China

Reale continues to make a name for itself in the different markets in which it operates, and the brand has managed to be quite well regarded in Spain. Especially thanks to models like the latest GT, which in their different versions have been offering A great balance between price and performance.

And while the brand expands in sales, its proprietary layer continues to evolve and is now preparing to welcome 13, the latest version of Google’s system. This will cause the arrival of a Realme UI 4.0 which has not yet been officially presented to society but curiously enough, it already has an official roadmap for its deployment from .

- Advertisement -

Deployments from August to December of the ‘early access’

It is true that Realme UI 4.0 is already in circulation, albeit in a very reduced form. It is currently in its early access version, the ‘early access’, and only for Realme GT 2 Pro users. A very small group of users is already testing the future Realme layer that will run Android 13 on their phones. bowels. But now we have more data about its deployment.

- Advertisement -

Now we know that new Realme will join the deployment of the new layer in this same month of September. The Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging will be next, followed by the limited edition for Naruto fans and the Realme GT 2. Five more phones will arrive in October, one more will be added in November and the year closes with four more phones in December.

We are talking, yes, of the early access version, of its ‘early access’, so there are no exact dates for the final release of the layer for the chosen phones. At the moment there is talk that there will be sometime in the first quarter of 2023 but we will have to wait a little longer to have more exact dates.

- Advertisement -

The timeline or the published roadmap is, again, for China. We don’t know yet about how it will work for phones that circulate outside the Great Wall. But at least we already know which phones are the first in line to receive Android 13 dressed in Realme UI 4.0 when the firm decides to give the final kick-off to its new layer.

August : Realme GT 2 Pro

: Realme GT 2 Pro September : Realme GT Neo 3 150W, GT Neo 3, GT Neo 3 Naruto Limited Edition, and Realme GT 2

: Realme GT Neo 3 150W, GT Neo 3, GT Neo 3 Naruto Limited Edition, and Realme GT 2 October : Realme GT 2 Master Discovery Edition, Q5 Carnival Edition, Q5 Pro, Q5 and GT Master Explorer Edition

: Realme GT 2 Master Discovery Edition, Q5 Carnival Edition, Q5 Pro, Q5 and GT Master Explorer Edition November : Realme GT

: Realme GT December: Realme GT Neo 2, GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Custom Edition, GT Neo Flash Edition and GT Neo

Via | Gizmochina