Silent Hill 2: supposed remake has leaked images and more details

The photos circulated on social media and were shared by user @the_marmolade. Apparently, they’re part of an internal demo, according to insider Dusk Golem. The information was corroborated by VCG sources.

New footage of the alleged Silent Hill 2 has surfaced online and has fans curious.

The would be from a demo created by the Bloober studio before they received Konami’s approval for the project. The images have low quality, but Dusk Golem points out that the final version of the game is very different.

In February, a leak indicated that Konami planned to revive the Silent Hill franchise with several games. Among them would be the remake of Silent Hill 2 in active development. The game is expected to be a temporary exclusive for PlayStation consoles and will also be coming to PC.

Silent Hill is also set to get an episodic game with short stories by Annapurna Interactive, responsible for popular titles like Sayonara Wild Hearts, Outer Wilds and Telling Lies.

For the past eighteen months, developer Bloober Team of the game The Medium, has indicated that they are working on something related to Silnet Hill. Last year, the Polish studio announced a strategic deal with Konami.

A few months later, the studio’s director went public to reveal that they were working on an existing horror intellectual property of a very famous company. Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka works on The Medium in 2021 with Bloober and said his next project is something fans have been waiting for a long time.

Other information suggests that Konami intends to bring the return of several franchises, such as Metal Gear and Castlevania, through remasters and remakes.