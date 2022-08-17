HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftThe Witcher Concept Made in Unreal Engine 5 Highlights Characters' Facial Expressions

The Witcher Concept Made in Unreal Engine 5 Highlights Characters’ Facial Expressions

Several games like God of War and Assassin’s Creed have gained concept videos made in Unreal engine 5 recently. Now, it was The Witcher’s turn, with the production released on the CG Adventures channel that highlights the facial expressions of game characters such as Geralt, Triss, Yennifer and Olgierd.

For the visual, it was necessary to use the Metahumans tool, a resource that makes it possible to make people with a much more realistic appearance. However, there are still some limitations regarding hair, eyebrows, scars and eyes, according to the creators of this concept, which was based on material from The Witcher 3.

It is worth remembering that the next game in the franchise has already entered the pre-production phase, with CD Projekt confirming the use of Unreal Engine 5 itself instead of REDengine, which was used by the developer in the game Cyberpunk 2077. At first, the idea is start a new saga after the end of the one presented in the previous game: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

There are not many details released by the company so far about the game, such as which platforms will have the title and how the narrative of the adventure will be. So, it’s worth keeping an eye out for new updates that may come out about the new game in the Witcher series.

Meanwhile, the game will win a version for PS5 and Xbox Series at the end of 2022. That way, fans will be able to play again on Geralt of Rivia’s controller. Regarding the concept shown in the video, the channel promises to release new videos with changes and new characters available made with Epic’s graphic engine.

