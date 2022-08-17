why hasn't apple introduced a folding phone today?

- Advertisement -

It’s an open secret that is already working on its own foldable phone. We have even seen rumors about part of the technical characteristics that this device will have. But, while Samsung already has four editions of its Galaxy Z family, with the Galaxy Z Fold as a great exponent, Apple has not yet released any smartphone with a screen.

Currently, Samsung dominates this market with an iron fist. The latest reports suggest that 9 out of 10 folding phones sold are from the Korean manufacturer. and the truth is that an iPhone with a drop-down screen would be a success.

Apple is not interested in this market, at the moment

For this reason, many wonder why the manufacturer of the bitten apple has not launched its own folding iPhone. And it seems that the American firm has its reasons. Or this is what emerges from the latest Supply Chain Consultants report collected by the colleagues at SamMobile.

We know that the company doesn’t mind falling behind its rivals technologically. Apple usually launches new features that are already available on other devices, and in this case they are going to do something similar: wait for the market to take hold.

Currently folding panels are very expensive to manufacture and Apple prefers to wait a little longer to preserve its profit margins before launching a folding phone that does not compensate them economically as well as a traditional model.

Market estimates suggest that Apple earns more than 50% for every iPhone soldso the price of its folding phone would have to be very high to maintain that profit margin.

It should be remembered that one of the bases of Apple has to do with the high margins of its products. For this reason it is very difficult to see discounted iPhones or iPads in the official Apple store. It’s often the retailers who cut their profit margin to sell iPhones at a discount.

On the other hand, Ross Young, co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, also says that Apple’s decision not to release a foldable phone it also has to do with the lack of supply.

There are very few manufacturers, beyond Samsung Display, capable of producing folding panels on a large scale and this is very unfavorable for Apple, which would have to sit down with its historic rival again.

So, we are very much afraid that if you expected buy a folding iPhoneyou will have to wait a few years until the market takes hold.

