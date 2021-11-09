The TCL 20Y and 205 arrive in Spain with an unbeatable price

The TCL firm has a wide range of inexpensive mobiles, which undoubtedly offer us one of the best quality and price ratios on the market. This time it launches two new phones in Spain, the TCL 20Y and TCL 205, which offer us a very complete technical sheet at prices that start from just over 100 euros, so they are the best option for many consumers who are looking for a mobile with which to do any task without having to make a large outlay, we tell you All the details.

TCL 20Y Features and Availability

We are facing the most advanced mobile of the two launched today by the brand in Spain, undoubtedly offering us a series of features that are certainly more than enough for any mobile user. This has a screen of 6.52 inches and HD + resolution, so it offers a large size and visual quality. This offers us a very fast eight-core processor, as well as 4GB or 6GB RAM. The internal storage can be 64GB or 128GB. It has a photo camera that is powered by artificial intelligence, which is capable of recognizing up to 22 different scenes to adjust its parameters and obtain the best possible exposure.

TCL

This camera has a 48 megapixel main sensor, which are accompanied by two other sensors, as well as an 8 megapixel front camera. It has a great autonomy, thanks to the 4000mAh battery, which keeps the phone on throughout the day with a single charge. It goes on sale in Spain in the middle of this month of November, for 149.99 euros for the 4GB + 64GB version, while the 6GB + 128GB version costs 169.99 euros.

TCL 205 Features and Availability

This is the most basic model of the two, and it also brings us a great price-performance ratio. Starting with your screen 6.22 inches with HD + resolution that has practically no edges, occupying more than 87% of the front. The eight-core processor offers enough power for day to day, as well as 32GB internal storage and 2GB RAM.

TCL

Battery 4000mAh It also offers us a great autonomy that passes without problems the day on. It has facial unlocking, as well as Android 11 as the operating system in its “Go” edition. The rear camera is dual, with 13 and 2 megapixel sensors, while the front is 5 megapixels. Its price is only 109.99 euros, being for sale in two colors, it is already available in stores.

