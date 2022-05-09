AirPods Pro 2 arrive this fall. For the Max only new colors?

The one staple in Apple’s planning for the range AirPods it’s a revision of the Pro line. It has been talked about for some time and it does not seem in question, if only because the current generation will soon shut down three candles. And as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman points out in the newsletter Power Onthe batteries of those who bought the AirPods Pro at the launch of autumn 2019 could start to throw a tantrum. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The journalist confirmed once more what seems to be a fixed point: Apple will unveil the AirPods Pro 2 in the fall. Gurman’s voice follows the others, authoritative, who have arrived in the past weeks. The latest in chronological order was that of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who at the beginning of last month made the same prediction adding that Apple would be willing to stop the production of the current AirPods Pro to avoid the error made with the “standard” second and third generation AirPods.

The AirPods Pro 2 they should have a new design, a “significantly updated” chip compared to the current Apple H1 for longer battery life and more effective noise cancellation. Also they should have a small speaker in the case to help track them if they get lost and support the lossless playbacki.e. music files with no loss of quality.

AIRPODS MAX, LOSSLESS AUDIO WOULD BE NEEDED

It is curious that the “cheap” AirPods 3 support it, that the AirPods Pro 2 should do the same while the AirPods Max do not offer this possibility even when you choose to connect them to the source with the cable. Apple’s very expensive over-ear headphones were announced at the end of 2020 for which they will be two years old in the fall, a period of time that does not allow for an imbalance either in favor of a functional update or even in the opposite direction. Read more Netflix holds its ground against new challengers Apple and Disney According to Gurman, there will be some news for AirPods Max, but they should be limited to some new colors. The journalist hopes for a scissor kick at the price (629 euros of the list), but it is not an “Apple” move that generally tries to keep the price of the models constant from their debut to that of the successor. Some news for the Max should arrive, we just need to define the contours.

New Apple AirPods Max – Celeste Amazon 399 € See offer Amazon New Apple AirPods Max – Celeste