The TCL TAB 10L arrives in Spain with an autonomy of scandal and price of demolition

One of the great references when buying a tablet is TCL. The manufacturer has a catalog beyond any doubt and that was expanded in the last edition of CES. And now, they have just announced the arrival of the TCL TAB 10L to Spaina model with an autonomy of up to 195 hours and that has a demolition price.

In this way, you can find the TCL TAB 10L in distributors such as Amazon at a price of 119 euros. A scandal figure for a product that meets the mark, as you will see later.

Design and features of the TCL TAB 10L

We will start by talking about the design of the TCL TAB 10L, a simple tablet, but one that will more than meet your needs. A model that has dimensions of 243.2 x 158.2 x 9.2 mm, in addition to a weight of 426 grams to offer itself as a product that is comfortable to handle.

Moving on to the technical section, The screen of the TCL TAB 10L tablet is made up of a 10.1-inch IPS panel that reaches HD+ resolution. To this we must add dual stereo speakers to offer a multimedia experience beyond any doubt. Without a doubt, a perfect cheap tablet to watch movies and series on Netflix, for example. More, if you take into account that it has Eye Care technology to protect your eyes from blue light.

As for the benefits that this model hides, say that the TCL TAB 10L has a silicon heart formed by a processor MediaTek MT8167B, and that comes with 2 GB of RAM. A perfect configuration to browse the Internet, watch social networks or enjoy your favorite entertainment platforms, although you will not be able to run games that require a large graphic load. This model has 32 GB of storage that we can expand through its microSD slot.

Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M enlarge photo Design of the TCL TAB 10L TCL

Regarding the photographic section of the new cheap TCL tablet, we already told you that it is not its strong point, although the camera in this type of device is not usually exactly powerful. In the case of the TCL TAB 10L, we find two 2-megapixel lenses (one front and one rear).

And what about the surprising autonomy of the TCL TAB 10L, whose 4080 mAh battery promises up to 195 hours of standby. Without a doubt, a perfect product to use without worrying about the time the screen is on.

As we have told you before, the TCL TAB 10L can now be purchased in Spain through distributors such as Amazon at a price of 119 euros.

>