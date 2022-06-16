The survey for programmers that distributes prizes, is now available

The survey organized by Developer Economics twice each year, a survey that helps us know the reality of the programmers around the world, what they do, what languages ​​they use, how much they earn… Extremely relevant information to deeply understand a sector with growing demand.

Available at this link (click here), the survey distributes prizes among all participants. Last time, more than 36,000 developers from 165 countries participated, which helped to get impressive reports that are available on their website.

On this occasion they ask questions related to documentation, APIs, libraries, tools and future trends in web, mobile, desktop, cloud, DevOps, industrial IoT and consumer electronics, AR / VR, applications and extensions for third-party ecosystems, games, learning automatic and AI, as well as data science.

The results of the survey will always be published on your website, and they are free of charge.

Those who complete the survey (which lasts just under half an hour) will receive a virtual goodie bag that includes free resources. The luckiest ones will be able to get prizes like new equipment, licenses, coupons and more.

In addition to prizes and sweepstakes, for every valid answer they will donate $0.10 to a charity of your choice. This time they aim to reach $2,000 in donations.

Remember, click here to participate or share this link so that your programming friends can help obtain the most complete international report possible on the sector.