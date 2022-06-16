Amazon Prime Day 2022 already has an official date: July 12 and 13

The e-commerce giant has announced celebration dates for its Amazon Prime Day 2022, a new edition of the days of offers that it offers annually exclusively for its premium customers and that this year will be held on July 12 and 13 as our colleagues from muycanal told us.

Amazon focuses the campaign on increasing its customer base and improving the loyalty of those already subscribed to the Amazon Prime service. As in previous years, the company will offer General offers throughout the day and “flash” offers (which are usually the best) every 15 minutes and for a very limited time, since they usually run out quickly.

Amazon is expected to offer exclusive access to thousands of products from its catalog. And with great discountswhich in recent years have become the best offered by the company throughout the year, with offers even higher than those of other global campaigns such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

The offers will affect its entire catalogue, from technology and electronics to fashion, electrical appliances and other home appliances, beauty products, toys, sports equipment, pet products, and of course, the entire selection of products and devices from its own brands. from Amazon where we will see the best discounts.

Do you want to access Amazon Prime Day 2022?

If you do not have an active subscription to Amazon Prime and want to have the opportunity to access this offer campaign, do not worry, since you can take advantage of the 30-day trial period for new customers that is available at the link.

And if you later want to continue with the subscription, you have to say that in Spain for 36 euros a year is a real “bargain”. With the subscription you have fast and free shipping on thousands of products; free financing; access to movies and series on Prime Video; choice of collection point; free unlimited photo storage in Prime Photo; game pre-order discounts and other benefits on the Twitch service, access to thousands of music tracks on Prime Music, and discounts on additional content purchases

And of course access to Prime Day deals, As in previous years, we will do a complete follow-up of the best deals available for this Amazon Prime Day 2022 that will start on July 12 at 00:00 and end on July 13 at midday. night.