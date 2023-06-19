The silent invasion of Microplastics, how they affect us and where they stay in our body

- Advertisement -

Every week, we breathe in an amount of microplastics that is equivalent to the weight of a credit card. Yes, you read that right. These tiny invaders are everywhere: in the air we breathe, in the water we drink, in the food we eat and, recently discovered, even in our veins.

What are Microplastics?

For those unfamiliar with the term, the microplastics They are tiny plastic fragments, less than 5mm, that result from the degradation of larger plastic products. Unfortunately, they have become one of the most ubiquitous forms of pollution in the world today.

Microplastics in our body

The research team led by Mohammad Islam of the University of Technology Sydney found that these microplastics are inhaled and can become lodged in our upper respiratory tract, mainly in the nasal cavity or at the back of the throat. This finding was obtained using a computational fluid dynamics model, a tool that simulates how fluids (in this case, microplastics) move and behave under different conditions.

Microplastic deposition factors

Factors such as airflow velocity, particle inertia, and the asymmetric anatomy of our airways influence the amount and location of microplastics that are deposited. In fact, they found that faster airflow tends to reduce the amount of microplastics deposited.

Origin of microplastics

The increase in the production of microplastics is alarming. They are released from the degradation of all kinds of plastic products, from large industrial processes to daily consumer items. The fashion industry, with its growing production of low-cost synthetic clothing, is one of the most significant sources of these microparticles.

Health impact

Although microplastics are not immediately toxic, there are concerns about its long-term effects. They accumulate in our bodies and have the capacity to carry potentially harmful elements, such as antibiotic-resistant bacteria, viruses, and toxic molecules such as flame retardants and phthalates.

Understanding where exactly these microplastics are deposited in our bodies is a crucial first step in determining what damage they may be causing. It is a call to conscience to reconsider our dependence on plastic and seek more sustainable solutions that are less harmful to our ecosystem and our health.

More information in Physics of Fluids.