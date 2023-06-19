Apple’s Kevin Lynch talks about what’s new in watchOS 10 in a new interview

- Advertisement -

“The watch face is the home screen of the watch, we want everything to always work reliably and consistently.” This was the answer given by Kevin Lynch, Apple’s VP Technology, to a specific question on why, to date, still third-party watch faces cannot be used on Apple Watch.

Both Lynch and Deidre Caldbeck, Apple's Product Marketing for watchOS and Health products, were interviewed by Tages-Anzeiger, a German-language Swiss newspaper, discussing all the major changes coming in the upcoming watchOS 10 update. According to Caldbeck, since Apple controls all the watch faces the user can choose, users "They don't have to worry that this always works fine when there's a major watchOS update. We'll take care of that."

Should third-party watch faces also be available, in fact, Apple claims that would not be able to guarantee its correct functioning if things change in the operating system. This year’s watchOS 10 redesign, for example, offers the ability to swipe up to access a carousel of user-selectable widgets. Lynch and Caldbeck also argue that Apple delivers already a lot of flexibility to users to allow you to customize your dials by improving them and adapting them to your specific needs using the many complications and third-party apps.

The two executives also spoke about this new widget system calling it a "natural evolution of the Glances concept", the Looks that made their debut with watchOS 1.0 only to be set aside in recent years. "Users wanted quick access to information, and the new widget system makes this data easily accessible, without the layered complexity of the Glances system"





Even the reusing the side key, which on watchOS 10 will allow you to view the control counter rather than the multitasking app selector, is based on much of the feedback received from users. Multitasking is now accessible via a more intuitive double-click on the crown.

Finally, Lynch also talked about Force Touch, the function that allowed Apple Watch to recognize pressure on the display. According to the Apple executive, adopting larger screens would allow more actions to be performed without the need for complicated hidden gestures. For this reason it would have been decided to remove it (as well as on the iPhone).