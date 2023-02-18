The Saturday Six: Bruce Willis’ diagnosis, Internet Explorer permanently disabled and more

One of the first Black Green Beret officers will be awarded Medal of Honor, decades later

During yet another busy news week, rare video of the 1986 dive exploring the Titanic wreckage was released, we learned that dog flu cases are on the rise in some U.S. regions, and a Wisconsin nurse pleaded guilty after being accused of amputating a dying man’s foot without his consent or a doctor’s orders.

Meanwhile, two heart transplant patients fell in love after receiving transplants on the same day in the same hospital. And the world said goodbye to actress and model Raquel Welch, who died at the age of 82.

Raquel Welch in 2017 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images



Also, we learned that inflation fell in January and we offered jobseekers tips on landing a new position.

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.

A Black Vietnam veteran who waited almost 60 years for his Medal of Honor finally received it after his paperwork mysteriously disappeared in 1965 . From the story: After a delay of nearly six decades, one of the first Black officers in the Green Berets will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest combat decoration for his heroism in Vietnam. On Monday, President Joe Biden personally called Col. Paris Davis to deliver the news, informing him that he will receive the Medal of Honor “for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War,” according to a White House statement. Watch the video above.

finally received it after his . After a delay of nearly six decades, one of the first Black officers in the Green Berets will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest combat decoration for his heroism in Vietnam. On Monday, President Joe Biden personally called Col. Paris Davis to deliver the news, informing him that he will receive the Medal of Honor “for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War,” according to a White House statement. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia , according to his family, prompting fellow celebrities to show support for the actor on social media. From the story: Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, “a cruel disease,” his family said in a statement posted on Thursday to the website of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Willis was originally diagnosed with aphasia last year.

with , according to his family, prompting to show support for the actor on social media. Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, “a cruel disease,” his family said in a statement posted on Thursday to the website of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Willis was originally last year. An asteroid hit Earth on Sunday. From the story: While the U.S. was busy celebrating the Super Bowl, Europeans had their own spectacle. Early Monday morning, a bright flash streaked across the skies over Western Europe as an asteroid discovered just hours earlier made its impact with Earth’s atmosphere. The asteroid, dubbed Sar2667, was first detected on the evening of Feb. 12 by astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky in Hungary.

on Sunday. While the U.S. was busy celebrating the Super Bowl, Europeans had their own spectacle. Early Monday morning, a bright flash streaked across the skies over Western Europe as an asteroid discovered just hours earlier made its impact with Earth’s atmosphere. The asteroid, dubbed Sar2667, was first detected on the evening of Feb. 12 by astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky in Hungary. Microsoft permanently disabled Internet Explorer on all devices. From the story: The company has permanently disabled the desktop version of Internet Explorer on certain versions of Windows 10, and updated its newer browser, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft announced Tuesday. All other consumer and commercial devices that weren’t already redirected from Explorer to Microsoft Edge will also be affected, the company said.

on all devices. The company has permanently disabled the desktop version of Internet Explorer on certain versions of Windows 10, and updated its newer browser, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft announced Tuesday. All other consumer and commercial devices that weren’t already redirected from Explorer to Microsoft Edge will also be affected, the company said. A New Jersey restaurant banned kids under 10 years old. From the story: An upscale New Jersey restaurant has adopted a controversial new policy that may strike some as either heartlessly stuffy or just common sense: No kids under 10 allowed in its dining room. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, recently announced the new rule on social media, acknowledging that the ban on young children was likely to upset some patrons while saying it needed “to take control of the situation.”

under 10 years old. An upscale New Jersey restaurant has adopted a controversial new policy that may strike some as either heartlessly stuffy or just common sense: No kids under 10 allowed in its dining room. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, recently announced the new rule on social media, acknowledging that the ban on young children was likely to upset some patrons while saying it needed “to take control of the situation.” Lastly, health experts are advising that heart attack warning signs in women can be subtle. From the story: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for both men and women, but studies show women wait longer to seek medical care than men — sometimes because women don’t know their symptoms can be different.

