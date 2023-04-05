The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet can be seen showing some of its novelties

- Advertisement -

One of the next big releases that you plan to make samsung is that of its new range of tablets Destined for the high-end, which could make its debut alongside the firm’s new foldables. Well, some images have been leaked that show very clearly how your design.

The specific model of which the images have been published is from Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, which aims to be one of the most powerful that the Korean firm puts on the market. And, the truth is that aesthetically this will be a fairly continuous team with respect to the option that is currently on the market, but it has some different details They are interesting and worth noting.

The innovations in the design of Samsung tablets

One of the most significant changes is the one that has to do with the area in which the rear camera, which will have two sensors. Aesthetically, the resemblance is quite great with the new type of cut offered by the Galaxy S23 that was announced this year, so this option is continued so that users are clear that this new tablet is the latest generation. On the other hand, it does not seem that there are big differences regarding the frames and corners of the tablet compared to the previous generation.

On the other hand, it should be noted that according to the data that has been known, the dimensions They will not be very different from those of the model that it replaces on the market (285 x 185 x 5.7 millimeters), since these would be of 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm. In other words, this ensures that there will be no change in the dimensions of the screen, which will remain at 12.4 inches with a high-quality sAMOLED panel.

Other improvements expected in this device

One of the important ones will be that it will include water protection, as is the case with many of the phones currently offered by Samsung. The certification will be IP67, so rain or liquid from a glass will not affect it (the same as dust, something that is more important than it seems). In this way, regular use outside the home, whether to study or work, will be much more efficient, since you will not have to worry about this section.

Obviously, this new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ will have improvements in terms of hardware, so there will be a leap in the processor (possibly the Snapdragon 8 gen 2) and the RAMIn the latter case, it is normal to wait for the option to obtain a model with 12GB and, in addition, that it has 512 gigabytes of storage space. And, of course, the S Pen support It is more than insured, it will not even lack a space in the back to be able to place it when going from one place to another.

Now, we just have to wait for all this to be confirmed so that, as usual, Samsung has a tablet that Little or nothing has to send to Apple iPads. And this has been the case for quite some time.

