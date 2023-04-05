The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e will no longer receive security patches

- Advertisement -

If you own one of the 2019 Galaxy S10 family phones, you probably know that the series stopped receiving major Android updates after Android 12 was released in 2021. However, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e were still on. receiving Android security updates, so far. Samsung has updated its security updates page to remove the three aforementioned phones from the list of Galaxy handsets that receive monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual security updates. The support page shows that the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite are still on the list of devices that will receive quarterly Android security updates. This is because they were released later than the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. Other models that no longer receive security updates include the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 phones, both released in 2019.

Recently, most of the Galaxy S10 series owners received the March security update. The reason it’s so important is that it patches a critical flaw in the Exynos modem that could allow an attacker armed with only a victim’s phone number to break into that device and “…remotely compromise a phone at the band level.” base without user interaction.” Other support page changes show that the Galaxy Z Flip will now receive only quarterly security updates instead of monthly patches. That brings the Galaxy Z Flip in line with the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G. Three mid-range models, the Galaxy A72, Galaxy M62, and Galaxy F62 will now receive the security update twice a year (every six months) instead of quarterly. Samsung promises to update its high-end phones with four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates, a schedule that began with the Galaxy S21 series in 2021.