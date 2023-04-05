It was impossible to collect his debt until he wrote a song to his debtor and sent it to him on WhatsApp

Have you ever had a refuse to pay you what they owe you? One user decided to take a creative approach and write a song for your debtor , and it worked! After sending countless unanswered emails, she finally received her money back. Take note of how this unusual musical technique helped solve a debt problem, you never know if you’ll have to use it!

When it comes to debt recovery, most people resort to emails, phone calls, and formal letters. But Aldo Narejos, CEO of canciona.com and Instagram user (@aldonarejos), decided to try a different and more creative approach: write and sing a song via WhatsApp to his debtor to get him to pay what he owed. After sending multiple emails to no avail, he decided it was time to do something different and use his musical skills to get your money back. Aldo, desperate, decides to send him a WhatsApp audio with a creative melody, surely something innate for the type of company you have. In it, he tells her that he invested 25,000 euros and withdrew about 10,000 from the balance.and after doing the KYC carefully and carefully, I get the certificate and they say they owe me zero«. Among other clever rhymes, Aldo reveals the mistake that he is surely creating the program that the debtor company uses with the investments of some clients. "What great art!" To her surprise, Óscar finally responded, expressing his admiration for Aldo's creativity and promising a quick solution, despite the fact that he had no control over speeding up the process and blaming the automatisms of the program used.

Aldo’s situation with his debtor, Óscar, seemed quite complicated. After Aldo invested a considerable amount of money, he realized that for a mistake an investment of 3,000 euros had been attributed to him. Given this, Aldo preferred not to approve the operation, despite the fact that his debt was increasing exponentially, with a yield of 400%.

Aldo tried to contact Óscar by email, but got no response. Frustrated with the lack of progress, Aldo decided to go ahead and send multiple emails to all available addresses. Despite his efforts, he did not receive any response from Oscar. But thanks to the Ivan’s interventionÓscar’s brother, Aldo was finally able to make contact and start working on a solution. And, to bring it to fruition, why not try a song?

As in other areas, it is not about being heavier, but about having a skill that stands out from the rest. Surely, Óscar never forget this claim.