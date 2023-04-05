5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsSocial NetworksIt was impossible to collect his debt until he wrote a song...

It was impossible to collect his debt until he wrote a song to his debtor and sent it to him on WhatsApp

Tech NewsSocial Networks

Published on

By Brian Adam
it was impossible to collect his debt until he wrote
it was impossible to collect his debt until he wrote
- Advertisement -

<a class=debtor song whatsapp" >

Have you ever had a debtor refuse to pay you what they owe you? One user decided to take a creative approach and write a song for your debtor, and it worked! After sending countless unanswered emails, she finally received her money back. Take note of how this unusual musical technique helped solve a debt problem, you never know if you’ll have to use it!

When it comes to debt recovery, most people resort to emails, phone calls, and formal letters. But Aldo Narejos, CEO of canciona.com and Instagram user (@aldonarejos), decided to try a different and more creative approach: write and sing a song via WhatsApp to his debtor to get him to pay what he owed. After sending multiple emails to no avail, he decided it was time to do something different and use his musical skills to get your money back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ADSLZone (@adslzone)

Tesla delivers 254,695 vehicles in the second quarter, below forecasts

- Advertisement -

Aldo, desperate, decides to send him a WhatsApp audio with a creative melody, surely something innate for the type of company you have. In it, he tells her that he invested 25,000 euros and withdrew about 10,000 from the balance.and after doing the KYC carefully and carefully, I get the certificate and they say they owe me zero«. Among other clever rhymes, Aldo reveals the mistake that he is surely creating the program that the debtor company uses with the investments of some clients.

“What great art!”

To her surprise, Óscar finally responded, expressing his admiration for Aldo’s creativity and promising a quick solution, despite the fact that he had no control over speeding up the process and blaming the automatisms of the program used.

- Advertisement -

Aldo’s situation with his debtor, Óscar, seemed quite complicated. After Aldo invested a considerable amount of money, he realized that for a mistake an investment of 3,000 euros had been attributed to him. Given this, Aldo preferred not to approve the operation, despite the fact that his debt was increasing exponentially, with a yield of 400%.

Aldo tried to contact Óscar by email, but got no response. Frustrated with the lack of progress, Aldo decided to go ahead and send multiple emails to all available addresses. Despite his efforts, he did not receive any response from Oscar. But thanks to the Ivan’s interventionÓscar’s brother, Aldo was finally able to make contact and start working on a solution. And, to bring it to fruition, why not try a song?

As in other areas, it is not about being heavier, but about having a skill that stands out from the rest. Surely, Óscar never forget this claim.

- Advertisement -

disclaimer

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple is about to open its first official store in India, in Mumbai

The Indian market, as repeatedly mentioned, is now becoming a new land of conquest...
Apple

iPhone: young people are still addicted to it, but they are losing interest in Apple Glass

The biannual survey conducted by Piper Sandler among young Americans reveals that while they...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.