The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G arrives in Spain with a striking screen and a large battery

The company Samsung It has just announced the arrival in Spain of a new device with which it intends to press on the mid-range market in our country. We are talking about a smartphone that is very complete and that has a very interesting price. Therefore, it is one of those models that is worth keeping in mind.

The terminal we are talking about is the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and, among the virtues that it has -apart from offering access to the fastest mobile data that exists-, is that it includes a screen of 6.67 inches which is really good quality. An example that confirms this is that its resolution is Full HD + and that, in addition, it has a frequency of 120Hz. This makes you position yourself one step above a good part of your competition.

Something that is striking is that, despite the dimensions of the aforementioned panel of this Samsung, this is a team that does not exceed 200 grams of weight and its thickness is only 8.4 millimeters (and that its camera has several sensors, but we will talk about it later). This section also includes battery charging, and it must be said that the work done here is excellent, and this is from 5,000mAha very respectable figure, and it does not lack fast charging that reaches 25W.

This Samsung is quite complete

There are many reasons to say this, and that make it a very valid option to compete with Xiaomi’s POCO or realme. Without going any further, the integrated processor is a Snapdragon 695 which, without being the most powerful on the market, does have enough capacity to run practically all of the Android applications that currently exist thanks to its eight cores and a working frequency of 2.2GHz. Additionally, it must be said that the RAM is 4GBnothing especially crazy -but enough-, and that the storage comes in two options: 64 or 128 gigabytes.

Samsung

The integrated camera consists of four sensorsbeing the main 50MP, which ensures a work that is at least adequate to obtain photos and videos of a quality that does not clash when publishing on social networks. The rest of the elements of the Samsung mobile are 5 + 2 +2 megapixels, their work being for the wide angle; the depth; and the macro (respectively). In short, it complies in this section as well as in that of sound, since it offers compatibility with Dolby ATMOS here.

Prices of this smartphone

With options that are striking, such as offering the possibility of making mobile payments and increasing security through the use of a fingerprint reader (located on the side), then we leave the prices for sale –from today– of the new terminal we are talking about. The truth is that you can have your options in the mid-range market in Spain:

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with 64GB: 269 euros

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with 128GB: 299 euros

