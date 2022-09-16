AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: graphics card has new specifications and prices leaked

Update (09/15/2022) – FM

During the Ryzen 7000 announcement, AMD confirmed that it will present its new generation of cards in 2022. The RX 7900 XT will be the most advanced in the portfolio and, according to the information revealed by the leaker Igor’s Lab this Thursday (15), the GPU will represent a big leap over its predecessor, the Radeon RX 6900 XT. The leaker created a diagram showing the possible design of the Navi 31 GPU, based on the RDNA 3 architecture, which will power the Radeon RX 7900 XT. There will be a total of 12 GDDR6 memory modules of 2 GB each, totaling on a circuit with 24 GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The graphics chip will have a chiplet architecture with 7 complexes, being 1 graphics processing complex (GCD) of 308 mm² and 6 memory complexes (MCD) of 37.5² each. The total area occupied by days on the GPU PCB will be 538 mm². AMD shall use a 21+3 phase power system consisting of 16 voltage converters. The Radeon RX 6900 XT only had a 16-phase solution, so the successor's consumption will be high, and its connections will have to meet the new requirements. There will be three 8-pin connectors to power the 450W TBP of the new video card. It is not yet clear whether AMD will use the 12VHPWR connector for 5th Gen PCI Express or three 6+2 connectors. For video output, the Navi 31 will support a single HDMI port and three DisplayPorts. Apparently, the board will no longer include a USB-C port.

Previous rumors claim that the Navi 31 will be equipped with 12,288 cores — more than double that of the Navi 21 —, 192 MB of Infinity Cache and a 384-bit bus interface. The graphics chip will have its processing complex manufactured with TSMC's 5 nanometer process, while the memory complex will have 6 nanometer lithography. The Radeon RX 7900 XT should be a direct rival to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, scheduled to be presented next Tuesday, September 20th. For now, none of the "hardware giants" have revealed official information about the new graphics cards. What do you expect from new generation graphics cards? Comment!

Original text (07/05/2022)

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: Top-of-the-line graphics card has potential specs and

As the third quarter of the year approaches, expectations about the new generation of AMD hardware are growing. We discovered this Tuesday (05) more information about the Radeon RX 7900 XT, its future top-of-the-line video card, which should be officially presented in a few months, with a release scheduled for the end of 2022. Known internally as "Plum Bonito", the Navi 31 GPU will be responsible for powering the most advanced graphics card of the new generation with RDNA 3 architecture produced with 5 nanometer lithography. Infinity Cache improvements and other areas of the graphics chip should bring a 50% increase in performance per watt over RDNA 2.

This means that the Radeon RX 7900 XT will maintain good efficiency despite raising its power consumption to up to 450 W TBP. Such adaptations are key to competition against NVIDIA, as its rival must use TSMC's more advanced and less "power hungry" N4 manufacturing process. AMD should bring a new elaboration of Compute Units cores to guarantee improvements in the ray tracing capability of video cards. Rumors claim that the manufacturer will use cores similar to NVIDIA's "Tensor Core" to try to advantage in AI tasks against the "Ada Lovelace" architecture. The Navi 31 GPU should be one of the first to support the 5th Gen PCI Express protocol for transfer rates up to 128 GT/s, which should directly benefit from the "Smart Access Memory" feature to optimize intercommunication with PC hardware . Still, there is hope for the addition of native support for the AV1 codec.

This graphics chip may not end up using a multi-chiplet design, but it will still be equipped with 48 WGPs (Workgroup Processors), 12 shader arrays (Shader Arrays) and 6 shader engines (Shader Engines). This set delivers a total of 12,288 stream processors. In the memory field, the expectation is that each MCD complex will have 64 MB of Infinity Cache — the Navi 31 GPU should have 6 of them, that is, a total of 384 MB of cache. The video memory must have a capacity of up to 24 GB in GDDR6 modules. Assuming that the platform will work with a clock of up to 3.0 GHz, it is presumable that the video card will achieve performance of up to 76 TFLOPs, which would represent up to 6.2 times higher performance compared to Xbox Series X, the fastest console at the moment. .