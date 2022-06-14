The Realme V20 5G is a modest autonomy-oriented smartphone

The Realme V20 5G It has recently been announced in China as the brand’s new model aimed at having a lot of autonomy, since the main feature of the device is its 5,000mAh battery. In all other aspects, it is not the most groundbreaking smartphone on the market, but it should be enough to at least run the most common applications used by users.

As we have already said, the Realme V20 5G is a rather modest device, even within a brand’s catalog where you can find models with 108-megapixel cameras. The smartphone in question has, in addition to the aforementioned battery, a 6.5-inch LCD screen running at a native resolution of 720×1,600 pixels.

Regarding its camera configuration, the Realme V20 5G has a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls and a configuration of dual camera on the back with a 13 megapixel and a secondary 0.3 megapixel. Regarding its internal components, the SoC is a MediaTek Dimension 700 which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage internal for data expandable via microSD.

Continuing with more features, the battery supports 10-watt charging and includes a 3.5-millimeter jack connector for “lifelong” headphones (or speakers). Offers connectivity for 5G networks, its thickness is 8.1 millimeters, its weight is about 184 grams and as an operating system it is not clear if it will carry version 12 or 11 of Android. With smartphones often being shredded by aggressive planned obsolescence policies, it doesn’t hurt to check if there is a ROM that offers compatibility with many Realme smartphone models.

With all that said, it is obvious that this is not a competitor to the iPhone. The Realme V20 5G is priced in China at 999 yuan, which in turn comes to between 141 and 142 euros. Basically, and at the risk of repeating ourselves, we are facing a modest device whose virtue lies in the battery, which should give it enough autonomy.

Features of the Realme V20 5G