The OPPO Reno8 are no longer a secret: filtered in detail and with their full features

We are a few days before OPPO raises the curtain to present its new Renos collection and we already have them filtered in detail, both in photos and in features. There will be three models, the design will be colorful and they will maintain high-level technical characteristics: the OPPO Reno8, OPPO Reno8 Pro and OPPO Reno8 Pro+ They will officially arrive on May 23.

Few manufacturers have experienced such a rapid boom in Europe as OPPO has, both in the free market and in operators: the Chinese manufacturer has managed to sneak in between Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung betting heavily on design and outstanding hardware. They may not be the cheapest on the market, but they do offer a complete and high-quality experience. The new Reno8 plan to keep those hallmarks.

Three phones: OPPO Reno8, OPPO Reno8 Pro and OPPO Reno8 Pro+

OPPO Reno8. Images of Evan Blass

Since we continue to move in the field of rumors, at least until the brand finally reveals all its products, we must put the photos and technical sheet in doubt. Even so, it is very difficult for them to vary much: Evan Blass has leaked the three models with detailed photos and their future names. Given the reliability of this well-known “filter”, it would be very strange for future phones to differ too much.

In principle, the one previously anticipated as OPPO Reno8 SE will not see the light, at least at the launch of the new family. As Evan suggests, the OPPO Reno8 will be the model that serves as a base; To which will be added more cameras, improvements in power and a bit more diagonal for the screen in its Pro brothers. AMOLED and flat in the three models, by the way.

The design of the Reno8 remains stylish, full of color and with a rear camera module that emerges from the body without causing a rupture with the material (something similar to what has already been seen in the OPPO Find X3 Pro and OPPO Find X5 Pro). Thin, with straight and also angular edges.

OPPO Reno8 Pro. Images by Evan Blass

According to previous leaks, the OPPO Reno 8 Pro will debut a processor that Qualcomm would be about to present: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. For the other two models, the brand would bet on MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. And OPPO’s NPU, the MariSilicon X chip, would highlight the photographs of the two Pro models. We’ll see if everything anticipated is finally fulfilled.

OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+, leaked specifications

OPPO Reno8 OPPO Reno8 Pro OPPO Reno8 Pro+ Screen 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED

FullHD+

90Hz refresh 6.62-inch AMOLED

FullHD+

120Hz refresh 6.7-inch AMOLED

FullHD+

120Hz refresh Processor MediaTek Dimension 1300 at 3GHz

ARM G77 MC9 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 at 2.36GHz

Adreno 662 GPU MediaTek Dimension 8100 at 2.85GHz

Mali G510 MC6 GPU Versions 6GB/128GB

8GB/128GB

12GB/256GB

LPDDR4X/UFS 3.1 6GB/128GB

8GB/128GB

12GB/256GB

LPDDR4X/UFS 3.1 8GB/128Gb

8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB

LPDDR5/UFS 3.1 rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels

Wide: 8 megapixels

Mono: 2 megapixels Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766

Wide: 8 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels

NPU MariSilicon X Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766

Wide: 8 megapixels, 119º

Macro: 2 megapixels

NPU: MariSilicon X Frontal camera 32 megapixels, IMX709 32 megapixels 32 megapixels, IMX709 Battery 4,500mAh

80W SuperVOOC fast charge 4,500mAh

80W SuperVOOC fast charge 4,500mAh

80W SuperVOOC fast charge System android 12

Color OS 12 android 12

Color OS 12 android 12

Color OS 12 connectivity Dual 5G/4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

NFC

usb type c Dual 5G/4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-GPS

NFC

usb type c Dual 5G/4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-GPS

NFC

usb type c Dimensions and weight 7.67mm thick

179 grams 7.57mm thick

188 grams 7.34mm thick

183 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader On-screen fingerprint reader

stereo speakers On-screen fingerprint reader

stereo speakers Price A stranger A stranger A stranger

Via | Evan Blass