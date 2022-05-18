Apple Watch Series 8, this time it changes: the renderings of the new design

Whether or not this is a revolution we still do not know, but sure in Apple they are working to give one external and internal refresh to the next generation of the Watch, the Series 8. Until now, not much has been said about the Cupertino 2022 edition smartwatch, either because the rumors are more concentrated on the iPhone 14, or because fewer rumors come out of the laboratories than usual. Something, however, begins to move. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M And the demonstration is the recent rumors about the new functions that Apple Watch Series 8 could integrate, starting with the detection of body temperature. Certainly not a killer app, but these days it could be particularly convenient. Regarding the design we are still on the open sea, even if rumors – and renderings – begin to circulate about a completely revised aesthetic compared to the current generation (and previous ones).

IT CHANGES

Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Remember last year it was practically taken for granted that Watch Series 7 would have a completely flat display, echoing the lines of the iPhone 12? Well, that indiscretion turned out to be completely unfounded, since the smartwatch was presented without major changes from an aesthetic point of view, with changes only to the edges (narrower) and to the screen (slightly larger). For the rest, always the same Apple Watch, in line with all previous generations. Well, apparently the renders that emerged last year weren’t wrong: they simply referred to Series 8and not the one that should have been released immediately, or the Series 7. So, this year, we could really find ourselves in front of a renewed smartwatch, from flat screen and with the angular frame that recalls the design of the most recent iPhones. The renderings shown here are the result of the thought of Jon Prosser, who in fact took the images of last year attributing them to the generation yet to come.







