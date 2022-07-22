The next POCO bestseller is already peeking out from under the door: the POCO M5 is filtered and anticipates a close launch

The POCO release schedule is not the most intuitive of those that we can find in the current market. We can look at the M series, for example, which is the one that brought us here, and find in it a POCO M4 Pro 5G launched in November of last year and a POCO M4 Pro without 5G launched in February of this year. . Or the M4 5G that arrived in April. All brothers but with very different calendars.

So let the possibility arise that we may soon welcome the POCO M5 and POCO M5s It is not strange at all, because we would talk about 10 months have passed since the first of the 4 series. There is nothing guaranteed, yes, although we are already having leaked specifications that suggest that the official arrival is just around the corner. Perhaps sooner than we think.

The POCO M5s and POCO M5s are coming soon

As usually happens in this type of case, the latest leak that comes from the future POCO M5 appears through a certifying entity. From Xiaomiui they indicate that data has appeared from a POCO phone with software with version number 22071219CG and that it has two code names: Rock and Stone. Rock and stone. Once they have verified the data, on the web they assume that it is the future POCO M5for now without a Pro surname or anything like that.

The data of this leaked POCO M5 speaks that it will have Android 12 running under MUI 13 and that it will have WiFi 5, that is, dual WiFi to connect to 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. That yes, they affirm that we have between hands a model without 5G, so everything points to a POCO M5 as such, or perhaps a POCO M5 Pro 4G. It is most likely that it is the first, but there is not enough data yet to confirm it categorically.

In addition to this POCO M5, leaked data has appeared about a possible POCO M5s which clearly looks like a renowned version of the Redmi Note 10S. This would mean that the POCO M5s would have a MediaTek brain without 5G (the Helio G95) and that it would have a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, FullHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, four rear cameras with 64 megapixels in front and stereo sound. Among other things.

The two phones are postulated for a launch in time and to be placed in the lower price ranges of the brand. Perhaps the POCO M5s we will not get to see it in Spain, but the POCO M5 surely will and here the POCO M4 Pro is currently priced at 219.99 euros. We will be watching to see what happens with these future POCO M5s and M5s.

