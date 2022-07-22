How to eliminate the sound that is heard when you take a photo on the iPhone

- Advertisement -

For many the sound that the iPhone when you take a photo it is very positive, since it gives them the sensation of having a traditional camera in their hands and, in addition, they know in this way when they press the button exactly. But, for others, this is not something they like, and they want to remove it no matter what. We tell you how to do this by taking advantage of the options of the phone’s own operating system.

Apple has thought of this option for its iPhone, so you will find possibilities officers to get rid of the sound we are talking about without having to do anything complex or strange. In other words, everything is simple and, what is more important, sure. Therefore, all you have to do is know exactly where are the tools that are included in iOS to eliminate the sound that is played when taking a photo.

How to turn off the sound when taking a photo on iPhone

Leaving aside a possibility that is as obvious as it is effective. What is it like to put the smartphone on silence with the side switch, it’s more than possible that you just want to get what we say without having to silence the rest of the notifications. And, luckily, there is this possibility as we are going to show you.

The best option in this case is to use Live Photos from Apple, as there is a possibility in the interface of the camera app to mute the shutter sound on the iPhone. This is a function that is integrated into practically all of the smartphones that the Cupertino company has on the market, so it is not something that is only for a few. You have to take the following steps:

Open the iPhone Camera app.

In the upper right area of ​​the screen you will see an icon that has concentric circles as a representative image. You must check that the element we are talking about does not show a bar that crosses it and that it has a yellow color.

Now you can press the shutter button to take photos and, surprise, it won’t make any noise to indicate that the shot has been taken.

Everything is that simple and, obviously, you can always use this option on your iPhone.

If you want the sound come back when using Live Photos on your terminal, simply click on the icon so that it loses the yellow color and, therefore, the operation of the app in question will be as usual. Come on, zero complications.

