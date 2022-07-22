A Thai Cave Rescue Inspires Ron Howard For His Upcoming Movie “Thirteen Lives”

In 2018, a story made headlines around the world: in Thailand, a group of 18 teenagers, belonging to a soccer team and their coach, were trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave for 18 days, during which time it was believed perhaps the mission to rescue these youngsters could not be achieved.

The world interest was on this event and after the victorious rescue, the story was worth taking to the s and was Ron (A brilliant mind), who decided to tell the events during this rescue.

Viggo Mortensen plays Rick Stanton, one of the specialist divers who helped in the rescue. (MGM)

To narrate this journey, Howard He decided to focus on the efforts of the rescuers, especially the two British divers who decided to help and risk their so that none of those trapped died. Prime Video acquired the broadcasting rights for this feature film starring Viggo Mortensen Y Colin Farrell like Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, the two specialists who helped in the rescue.

They are joined by Australian anesthetist Harry Harris (Joel Edgerton) and Chris Jewell (Tom Bateman). For your part Sahajak Boonthanakit plays Governor Narongsak, who led the rescue operation, with Teradon Supapunpinyo playing Ekkaphon Chanthawong, the team’s assistant coach. They complete the cast Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros.

In the advance that he presented Prime Video this Wednesday looks like after heavy rains flooded the cave system and blocked the exits, the team, whose ages ranged from 11 to 16, and their coach were trapped. The clip follows the complicated and dangerous rescue attempt as Stanton, Volanthen, Harris and Jewell worked with Thai officials, including Major Kiet (Thira Chutikul) and Dr Karn (Popetorn Soonthornyanaku), in an effort to save all thirteen people, despite the slim chances of success.

Howard directed from a script written by William Nicholsonbased on a story he developed with Don MacPherson. During a virtual press conference promoting the trailer release, Howard he explained why he was drawn to Nicholson’s script. “Not only did he fulfill everything he had remembered, but he suggested much more. There were just more levels and dimensions to the heroics, to the people involved, especially the Thais,” Howard shared.

Colin Farrell plays John Volanthen, the other specialist diver who helped in the rescue. (MGM)

Thirteen Lives opens on August 5 in Prime Video.

