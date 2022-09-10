The new acquisition of Amazon to innovate in the workflow of its logistics centers

has just announced that it is acquiring Cloostermans, a company based in Belgium and specialized in the development of technological solutions focused on the distribution of pallets and heavy containers, as well as for the packaging of products, in logistics , and that since 2019 it was helping to Amazon in its e-commerce operations.

This operation adds to the purchase operations of previous start-ups focused on improving their robotics capabilities for the management of products, although Amazon is more interested this time in Cloostermans R&D capabilities with the idea of ​​improving its innovation capabilities that allow improving the workflow of the employees of the logistics centers, helping in turn to be more efficient in the use of resources, especially when it comes to packaging products.



- Advertisement -

You have to remember that Amazon began betting on robotics in its operations centers in 2012 to try to be more efficient by automating some processes, although, as they also recall, it has also been accompanied by the creation of new jobs.even bringing new roles such as robotics and mechatronics maintenance technicians, as well as flow control specialists, also offering paid employee training.

Amazon notes that:

Innovation is central to how we strive to be the Best Employer on Earth, and Amazon continues to invest in technology that helps make work in our operations safer, simpler and more productive. As we continue to build next-generation technology for the workplace, we are pleased to have entered into an agreement for Amazon to acquire Cloostermans

The almost 200 employees that Cloostermans has will become part of the Amazon Global Robotics facilities in Europe. This is one more example of the importance of robotics in the company’s workflows.

Remember that:

We recently announced a number of new robotic technologies, including Proteus, Amazon’s first fully autonomous mobile robot that uses advanced safety, perception and navigation technology to maneuver around employees without being confined to restricted areas.

- Advertisement -

More information: Amazon