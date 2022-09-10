Pixel 6: Facial recognition has more details revealed in Android 13 QPR1

Update (9/9/2022) – HA

Already part of the rumors about news for the 6 Pro for some time, the easy unlock feature on the phone had new found in 13 QPR1 Beta 1, which gives some details of what the Pixel Face Unlock experience will be like for the user Final. Analyzing the system’s code, the portal 9to5Google suggests that “Face Unlock” works best when there is enough light and you are not wearing a mask or sunglasses – although the technology is able to recognize people with glasses, which can be used in the time to configure the unlock.

By requiring bright environments, this confirms that Google's latest approach is camera-based and doesn't require any additional hardware. This differs greatly from the Pixel 4's combination of IR cameras, dot projector, as well as Soli Motion Sense to speed up the whole process. New on Xiaomi: Mi Band 5, headphones, scooters and more The Pixel 6 Pro's front camera notably supports dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF) to generate depth maps of your face, while Google credits Tensor with faster, more accurate, and power-efficient face detection in photography contexts.

Meanwhile, DPAF appears to be present on both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but the smaller Pixel 6 definitely has a front panel that doesn't support it. These technologies appear to provide the hardware underpinnings of this new face unlock. The user needs to "hold the phone at eye level" to start the scanning process. Only one face is supported, compared to Apple Face ID which allows for two. In terms of accuracy, Google warns that Face Unlock is "less secure than a strong pattern, PIN or password." The company also says that the phone can be unlocked by someone else if it's held up to your face, even if your eyes are closed – or even by a person who looks like you. Scanning occurs when the mobile phone goes from the Always on Display screen to the regular lock screen. The new code related to face unlock is called "Traffic Light", with the code found on the Pixel 6 Pro running Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1. Similar references were not found on the Pixel 6 or 6a.

Original text (22/8/2022)

Pixel 6 family: facial recognition can be released to assist fingerprint reader

Google doesn't have a good track record when it comes to the Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner. That's because the company had to solve a series of problems through some software updates. Now, looking to deliver an extra layer of security, Google plans to combine facial recognition with fingerprints. The news was discovered by the people of 9to5Google through an analysis of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro software. The search giant's idea is to use facial recognition as a facilitator that can end reports of problems with the fingerprint scanner on Pixel devices. When the smartphone recognizes the user's face, it should reduce the requirement for a high level of matching on the fingerprint reader. This still indicates that facial recognition cannot be used alone.