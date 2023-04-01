5G News
The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog launches for free on PC via...

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog launches for free on PC via Steam

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog launches for free on PC via Steam
the murder of sonic the hedgehog launches for free on.jpeg
A SEGA launched this Friday (31) a nNew and daring experience in the Sonic franchise. It’s about the game The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, which is now available for free on desktops via the PC gaming platform Steam.

According to the studio, the new game features an adventure-style visual novel that takes place during Amy’s birthday, where she throws a murder mystery party for all her friends aboard the Mirage Express.

Check out the launch trailer below:

Fans can play as a new character who is on their first day working on the Mirage Express. When Sonic becomes the game’s victim, everyone must work to solve the mystery of the blue hedgehog’s murder.

As the player discovers the truth about the case, by interrogating some of his favorite characters from the Sonic series, he will wonder if this is really an innocent game or, perhaps, something a little more sinister, as described by the developer.

Samsung’s Smart TVs are the first to receive the Apple Music app

In celebration of April Fools’ Day, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is now available for free on PC via Steam.

And you, what did you think about the game? Tell us in the comments down below!

