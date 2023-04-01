5G News
Hulu starts updating app on Smart TVs with revamped design

By Abraham
Hulu starts updating app on Smart TVs with revamped design
Hulu is redesigning its app on Smart TVs, bringing a navigation with sidebar for Google TV, Apple TV and other platforms. The news has already started to circulate through the devices this Friday.

The new update highlights common language across Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and other competing services. Hulu welcomes new users to the redesigned UI with a prompt on first launch with a brief explanation of what’s new.

The new sidebar in the Hulu TV app includes —Home, Television, Movies, Sports, News, My Stuff, Hubs, and Settings sections. All these options existed in the previous version of the app, but they were found in a long list on the home screen, with no separation between the different sections.

The company says the technically updated UI started rolling out yesterday, but it will be available for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and others.

