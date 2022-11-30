The M2 Max chip of MacBook Pro and Mac Studio shows itself: 12 cores and 96 GB of RAM

The M2 chip Max of Apple would show up on Geekbench. It would be Apple’s next high-performance chip with a 12-core CPU and 96GB of RAM that stopped the counter at 1,853 points in the single core test and 13,855 in the multi core test. Not a performance up to the data: Mac Studio’s M1 Max scores 1,750 points in single core and 12,300 in multi core, so judging by the numbers, the advantage of the successor in terms of performance would be limited.

However, it would not be the first case of a still unofficial chip that is unable to express itself at its best due to a still imperfect optimization, for which the numbers that photograph the performance could be lower than those “at regime”. In support of this hypothesis there is the macOS version detected by the benchmark: macOS 13.2 has not even arrived in beta (the latest version sent to the developers is 13.1), so a firmware engaged in the internal test phase must not be too optimized or stable.