Huawei reduces priority and may abandon European market

Politico magazine also says that Europe is no longer a strategic market for Huawei and that the Chinese manufacturer is now willing to work only with countries that still accept to collaborate with it.

This has a clear connection with US sanctions, since the company can no longer use Google’s ecosystem of applications and even equip its smartphones with a 5G connection.

Huawei has given less and less priority to launching new products in Europe and new rumors indicate that the company may cease to operate in the old continent market 🇧🇷

This change in positioning by Huawei has also made the manufacturer stop hiring lobbyists to act in its defense in Brussels – headquarters of the European Union. The Chinese had a team considered enviable, but now has only a few representatives.

Commenting on the matter, a former employee of Huawei pointed out that the company has frozen its dream of global leadership in the smartphone market.

It is no longer a company riding the wave of globalization. [Agora] It is a company that saves its labor for the national market [China]🇧🇷 We used to have the ideal of globalization and that it should serve all mankind, but what is Huawei’s ideal today? Survival!

The executive also said that Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, “reached the same conclusion” in an internal speech given to his top employees on the board.

In addition, the war in Ukraine has also made European citizens suspicious of the continent’s partnership with China, which is accused of aiding Russia in the invasion.

Therefore, the future for Huawei and other Chinese companies is not very bright in Europe, but this should also make the continent increasingly dependent on the United States.

Huawei has not yet taken a position on the matter.