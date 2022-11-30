Alexa already creates children’s stories using Artificial Intelligence

A few days ago I told you about a project capable of creating children’s stories automatically, today I will talk about something related, with Alexa as the protagonist.

Our favorite assistant has introduced a new feature that generates children’s stories just by asking “Alexa, create a story”, a feature that is currently only in English and in the United States.

In the presentation we can see how the child, after asking for the story, can choose between three themes, “space exploration”, “underwater” or “enchanted forest”, and then choose the hero of the story, a color scheme and adjectives such as “silly”, “happy” or “mysterious”.

As you can see, it is not an absolute flexibility, but in this way it is enough to create thousands of unique, different stories, accompanied by a background image, animations, sound effects, music and more. In total there will be about ten story lines, nothing huge, but enough to feed the imagination of the little ones.

If the story is good, the child can save it to his personal media gallery and play it whenever he wants, and soon he will be able to share it with others.

Since AI systems have been able to create “art” with just a few sentences, the image of these projects has changed among many people. They are not dumb robots, they are systems that they can create without the need for a human presence at all times, and that opens new doors in many sectors.