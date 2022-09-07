The latest PlayStation 5 redesign aims to pave the way for the Slim version

- Advertisement -

Sony has been working on a of the 5 to make it lighter and more efficient and thus be able to improve the profit margins it obtains both on the cost of manufacturing and logistics. The new models that have only been seen in Australia so far, CFI-1200A (with optical drive) and CFI-1200B (without optical drive), do not seem to have been a simple modification, but rather a complete redesign of the internal parts. of the machines.

The American youtuber Austing Evans, with more than 5 million subscribers, has managed to get hold of a PlayStation 5 CFI-1200 unit and has shown the differences with the CFI-1000 and CFI-1100 models. The conclusion he has reached is that the design of CFI-1200 is more efficient and lighter, which could hint that Sony is already working on a suitable redesign for the foreseeable Slim . of PlayStation 5.

If the CFI-1200 design is really better in every way, it would also be a benefit for users, who would have a product that is somewhat easier to transport or carry in their hands and that would contribute, albeit slightly, to reduce energy consumption. The CFI-1200A optical drive variant weighs 3.9 kilograms compared to 4.2 for the CFI-1100A and 4.5 for the CFI-1000A, while the reduction in variants without an optical drive is not as pronounced as it is the weight of the CFI-1200B model of 3.4 kilograms compared to 3.6 of the CFI-1100B and 3.9 of the CFI-1000B.

In addition to the improvements that the PlayStation 5 CFI-1200 models will bring to Sony and apparently users, the Japanese company has recently released the system update 22.02-06.00.00, which is notable for the introduction of support for 1440p resolution via HDMI. Despite not being the most popular resolution, some studies have detected an increase in its use in recent times, so it is a bit surprising that the console did not support it, at least officially.

The system update for PlayStation 5 has also added social features such as the ability to request a screen share from a party member, easily view profiles of new friends, and the ability to receive a notification to help you join the game. another friend quickly through chat.

The PlayStation 5 CFI-1200 models are only available in Australia for now, but looking at Sony’s motivations for their creation, surely it will gradually spread to the rest of the world if the company has no plans for a global launch. (and that’s counting that you have the ability to do it).

