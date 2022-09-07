5 tips for using two monitors at the same time

- Advertisement -

In the professional sphere (and sometimes also in the personal sphere) the habit of work with two (or even more) at the same time. This allows you to keep a document or reference content in one of them while working on another document or application in the other. Or have the document that is being outlined in view through a videoconference whose participants are seen on the second monitor. The possibilities are endless.

Laptops and desktops expand your productivity and entertainment possibilities when connected to two (or more) monitors

And it is that despite the fact that the monitors have been expanding their size more and more since when the usual screens were 14 or 15 inches, it seems that each increase in the average diagonal falls short and although it is already very common to find monitors of 22 or 24 inches even in those cases the accompany the first monitor with a second monitor.

But since it’s not enough to just have two monitors (or even an ultrawide monitor, with 21:9 aspect ratio) here are some tips that will allow you to get the most out of this combination.

-Align the screens. Even if they are monitors of the same model and size, it is necessary to go through this point, it is not enough to simply place them next to each other at the same height. But especially when monitors of different models and even different screen sizes are combined (or a laptop is connected to an external monitor) it becomes essential to access the screen configuration menu on the computer. In any case, you have to configure the position of the monitors, which one goes on each side, so that the cursor can move naturally around that extended desktop so that it appears on a monitor right at the point adjacent to the one where it disappeared from the other.

-Match the image settings. Again, if both monitors share a model and size, this section would not be necessary, but when they are not, one may have 1080p resolution and the other 4K resolution, so that in the computer screen configuration menu, the resolutions will have to be adjusted. respective of each monitor. It will be necessary to specify the resolution of each one but checking the option that allows the image to be scaled in the one with the highest resolution, so that the windows appear with the same size on both monitors, although in each one at its native resolution. Once this section has been resolved, the values ​​of brightness, contrast, color… can also be adjusted through the controls of each monitor, so that the image appears as similar as possible on each one.

-Customize the taskbar. This can be configured to appear at the bottom of the screen of a single monitor, of both (it will appear on the monitor where the window is active) or on the side.

-Keep the laptop closed. If you have two monitors connected to a laptop, the laptop can continue to work with the lid down. Obviously it will be necessary to have a keyboard and mouse. How the notebook behaves when opening or closing the lid can be configured with different possibilities.

-Double screen saver. Having a dual monitor and not taking the opportunity to have a screensaver that takes advantage of that extension would be a shame. There are different screensavers that include the option of dual monitor so that the experience can be personalized in a spectacular way.