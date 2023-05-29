The foldable Moto Razr Plus leaks ahead of its official announcement

- Advertisement -

He Motorola Razr Plus or Razr 40 Ultra is about to launch at an official event scheduled for June 1.

A week before its launch, the high-end phone has been leaked giving us an extensive look at the design of the phone and the detailed list of specifications.

Whistleblower Abhishek Yadav, who has posted screenshots, was the first to discover the device on the Egyptian online store Extra.com.

This folding smartphone will have two screens: one inside, with a perforated camera, and the other outside. At the top of the smartphone is a microphone, while at the bottom is the USB-C port, speaker grill, and another microphone.

On the left is the SIM slot and on the right are the volume controls and the lock button.

Finally, the screenshots reveal that the Razr Plus would be priced at SR 3,999 in Egypt, which is equivalent to around 1,000 euros.

According to Yadav, the specifications of the smartphone will be as follows:

6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage

32MP + 8MP cameras at the rear and a 12MP + 13MP combo at the front for selfies. Android 13, NFC and wireless charging.



