The EU wants to end the anonymous registration of domains

Europe wants to put an end to the anonymous registration of domains for the use of illegal activities. To this end, they are working on new legislation that empowers domain registrars to obtain more information from the contracting parties, in addition to being able to verify the veracity of the data provided by them.

In this sense, if until now only a name and an address were needed, without there being mechanisms to verify the authenticity of the data provided, with the new legislation it will be necessary to provide a valid telephone number as well as a full name, email and physical address that will also be subject to verification.



The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) itself has also been in favor of the new legislation, however, there are those who clearly speak out against the new legislation, arguing that this would go against the freedom of expression on the Internet.

In this sense, the MEP for the Pirate Party Patrick Breyer has spoken, pointing out that the new directive threatens the safety of activists and whistleblowers by eliminating their anonymity as a layer of protection they have.

He argues that:

This policy of indiscriminate identification for domain holders is a big step towards the abolition of anonymous postings and leaks on the Internet. This policy puts website operators at risk, because only anonymity effectively protects against data loss and theft, stalking and identity theft, doxxing and “kill lists”

Germany’s top-level domain registrar (.de) DENIC is also concerned, where while welcoming initiatives to improve security on the web, it points out that the new requirements on the collection of data in the registries of the new law does not provide greater security in the DNS nor will they prevent abuse.

According to his words:

We would also like to point out that the registrant ID does not provide information about the entity that exercises actual technical control over the delegated namespace and even less about the entities that provide content or services within that namespace.

They believe that if the new law is passed in its current terms, those seeking anonymity could choose to host their websites on the Dark Web. At the moment, the new European legislation is in the draft phase, following its processing process.

Via: Bleeping Computer