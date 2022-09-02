The Edit Tweets feature is starting to roll out to some users

There is no doubt that it has been the most demanded function by Twitter over the years, and now it is beginning to be a reality, despite the fact that it may seem like a joke from the typical days of jokes.

After Twitter earlier this year announced the promise of bringing the long-awaited , and after being in internal testing for some time, Twitter says it will now put the feature into testing in the hands of a small group of users. , and located in a country in principle.



They will be observing the behavior of the users and will be correcting the problems that appear, leading to the expansion to Twitter Blue subscribers at the end of this month to continue perfecting the function:

As part of your subscription, you get early access to features and help us test them before they hit Twitter.

The social platform specifies that users who have access to this function will have a time of 30 minutes after the publication of a tweet to be able to carry out several changes in its content.

Other users, even without access to the new feature, will see the tweet marked with an icon, a timestamp, and a label, and can click on it to access the history of changes, including access to previous available versions of the tweet. tweet.

They specify that:

For context, the time limit and version history play a big role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.

It is, basically, the roadmap set by the company to bring something that has been in high demand among users, and that until now the only solution has been to delete the tweet to generate a new one with the corrected content.

From Twitter they say goodbye saying:

We hope that with the availability of Edit Tweet, tweeting will feel more accessible and less stressful. You should be able to join the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll continue to work on ways that make it easy to do so.

More information: Twitter